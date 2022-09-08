Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity Residential Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

EQR opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.