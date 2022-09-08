Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $193.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

