Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 314 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

