Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 75,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 165.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.00 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.