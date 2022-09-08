Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.30.

FedEx Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $201.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

