Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $260,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 73.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 306,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $83,632,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the first quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 141,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,368,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.33.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

