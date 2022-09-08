Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $377,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,120,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $330.56 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.45. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

