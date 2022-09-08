Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,957,000 after purchasing an additional 764,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CP opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.