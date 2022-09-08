Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 429,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 479,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $206,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUN opened at $41.84 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

