Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 1,794 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $350,304,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after acquiring an additional 807,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.