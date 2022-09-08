Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases Shares of 4,701 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 532,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

