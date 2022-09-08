Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $180.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

