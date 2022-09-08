Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 150 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.