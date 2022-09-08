Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 533 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

