Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.39% of Boston Properties worth $78,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Properties Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NYSE:BXP opened at $82.87 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

