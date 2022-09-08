Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Tristram Simmonds Sells 30,742 Shares

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) insider Tristram Simmonds sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.98), for a total value of £101,141.18 ($122,210.22).

Braemar Shipping Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMS stock opened at GBX 334 ($4.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,113.33. Braemar Shipping Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.26.

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

Braemar Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Braemar Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.