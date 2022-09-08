Brambles Limited (BXB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17 on October 12th

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous final dividend of $0.14.

Brambles Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.