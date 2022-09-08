Brambles Limited (BXB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.17 on October 12th

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous final dividend of $0.14.
Brambles Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.
Brambles Company Profile
Read More
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.