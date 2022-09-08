Bridge Mutual Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $69,979.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,665.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

