Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $3.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $1.59 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

