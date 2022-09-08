BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,440,500 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2,244.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504,693 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 4,845,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 386,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

