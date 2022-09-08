BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 9,411 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.