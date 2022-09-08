BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

COF stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

