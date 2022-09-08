BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.93 Million Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 80.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLWS. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Noble Financial lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of FLWS opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

