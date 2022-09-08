BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.04 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 154,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.92. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,060,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,060,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,478 shares of company stock valued at $62,004,026. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

