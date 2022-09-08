BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,799,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $177.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

