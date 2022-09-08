BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.60 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,054 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average of $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

