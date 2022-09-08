BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $406.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.69. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

