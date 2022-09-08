BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

