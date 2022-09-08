BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $7.53 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.62. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

