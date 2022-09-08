BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $8.94 Million in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.89. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AZEK to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.