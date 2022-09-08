BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,799,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,799,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,570 shares of company stock worth $89,311,945. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.