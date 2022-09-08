BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $103.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Argus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

