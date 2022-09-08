BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $354.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

