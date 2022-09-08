BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $887.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $839.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $904.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,949.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.67 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.