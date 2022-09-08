BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,754 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $74.25 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

