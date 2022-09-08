BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,237 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after acquiring an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $332.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.