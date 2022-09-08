BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 37,183 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,183 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 62.1% in the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after buying an additional 958,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.0 %

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.