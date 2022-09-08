Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $505.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
