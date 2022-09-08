Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $80.80

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $90.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,803 shares of company stock worth $1,942,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $19,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,148,000 after buying an additional 115,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Articles

