Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $50.64

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 44.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3,609.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 416,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

