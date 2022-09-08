Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target at $68.33

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,507 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 168,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $49.63 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.25%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

