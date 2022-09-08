Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $177.67

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $142.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.