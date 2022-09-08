Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price at $153.91

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

