Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT at $124.20

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRT opened at $104.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

