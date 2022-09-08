Brokerages Set J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Target Price at GBX 971.25

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 505 ($6.10) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 556.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £650.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 466.65 ($5.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,112 ($13.44).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.