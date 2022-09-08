Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $196.23

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $169.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after buying an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after buying an additional 449,957 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.