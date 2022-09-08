Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) PT at $28.56

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after buying an additional 394,053 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after buying an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after buying an additional 1,496,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

