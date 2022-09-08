Brokerages Set Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) PT at $8.50

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAR shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Pear Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,362 shares in the company, valued at $921,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

