Brokerages Set Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) PT at $8.50

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAR shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Insider Activity at Pear Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,362 shares in the company, valued at $921,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.60.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
