Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT at $47.00

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $29.89 on Monday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 49.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

