Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Target Price at $10.57

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get GAP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

GAP Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GAP by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $3,848,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GAP by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GAP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.